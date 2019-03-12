Victoria Thornley: Overtraining like 'self-sabotage' for Olympic rower

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic rower Victoria Thornley says overtraining was 'like self-sabotage'

Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley admits she needed time to 'forgive herself' after overtraining forced her to end the 2018 season early.

The Welsh rower won silver in the double sculls alongside Katherine Grainger at Rio 2016.

Thornley switched to single sculls and headed into last summer's European Championships as defending champion.

But she withdrew from the competition - and September's World Championships - citing overtraining.

After returning to full fitness ahead of the 2019 season, she revealed to BBC Sport Wales just how bad her fatigue was last year.

"My body was crying out for a break", Thornley admitted.

"It's taken me a long time to stop beating myself up about it because it was self-sabotage in a way. It's only now really I can talk about it and not get upset and angry at myself.

"I've had to talk about it a lot to forgive myself because there are a lot of people around me supporting me. I felt I was kind of letting my coach down in a way.

"He wasn't able to see the fruits of our labour that we did together because I didn't get to race the World Championships."

Thornley won silver in the double sculls with Katherine Grainger at the Rio Olympics in 2016

'One of my strengths became one of my weaknesses'

Thornley, 31, competed at London 2012 in the women's eight before claiming double sculls silver four years later.

But she says she has 'always loved the single' and is targeting the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

As an experienced athlete, Thornley admits the fatigue she suffered last summer caught her a little by surprise.

"I probably didn't respect the aspect of training in a single as much as I should have done," she said.

"Everything just takes me a bit longer (in a single) so it just adds up as more training minutes and hours. It's just a slower moving boat so the time under load is increased.

"My strength is that I love the training and I love pushing myself. But then that became a weakness because I didn't know when to stop and call it back."

Vicky Thornley trains at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake near Reading

She was told to take a month off by the doctor, when she was only able to walk or do light yoga. She had not had a break of that length in 11 years of competitive rowing.

After a more controlled winter of training, Thornley feels she is now getting back to her best and is aiming to secure her spot at the 2020 Olympics.

Nine automatic qualification spots will be on offer at August's World Championships in Austria.

"My aspirations haven't changed because of what happened (last summer)," she continued. "If anything, I hope I'm better for it.

"There are so many other aspects of an athlete that make them an Olympic champion - how can you be more ready on the startline, being in the right mental place.

"I've made sure I'm working on those things rather than putting all my energy into doing more training."