European Rowing Championships: Peter Lambert named in Great Britain squad

Peter Lambert (far right) last competed for Great Britain at the 2017 World Rowing Championships

European Rowing Championships Venue: Lucerne, Switzerland Date: 31 May - 2 June

Peter Lambert has been named in Great Britain's 49-strong squad for the European Rowing Championships after missing last season with a back injury.

The event in Lucerne, Switzerland, will be held between 31 May and 2 June and it marks a return for Lambert.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury on the way to the start line of the 2017 World Rowing Championships final.

"It was hard to watch from the sidelines but it gave me the motivation to get ready for this season," he said.

Lambert is joined by Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton and Angus Groom in a new-look quad for the Championships which will be held on the Rotsee.

"The 2018 racing season was a bit frustrating, not just for the quad but for the men's sculling squad as a whole. There were moments when everything went exactly to plan and the boats were moving really well and then other times when the speed just wasn't there," Lambert added.

"We've had another long winter of training and, as a group of athletes and coaches, have looked closely at why things didn't always go to plan last year but also reflect on the moments that did.

"Expectations on GB boats are always high, but we welcome the challenge and feel like, as a crew, we have got something to prove again."

The men's fours and two spares are yet to be announced.

The World Rowing Championships will take place in Ottensheim, Austria later this year, where qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will take place.

Full squad list

Men's pair:

Harry Glenister and George Rossiter

Men's four:

To be confirmed

Men's eight:

Josh Bugajski, James Rudkin, Mat Tarrant, Tom George, Moe Sbihi, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Jacob Dawson, Tom Ford and Henry Fieldman (cox)

Men's single sculls:

Tom Barras

Men's double sculls:

John Collins and Graeme Thomas

Men's quad:

Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Beaumont and Peter Lambert

Lightweight men's single sculls:

Jamie Copus

Lightweight men's double sculls:

Zak Lee-Green and Will Fletcher

Men's spares:

To be confirmed

Women's pair:

Sam Courty and Annie Withers

Women's four:

Caragh McMurtry, Sara Parfett, Emily Ford and Rebecca Girling

Women's eight:

Karen Bennett, Harriet Taylor, Fiona Gammon, Zoe Lee, Jo Wratten, Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar, Holly Norton and Matilda Horn (cox)

Women's single sculls:

Vicky Thornley

Women's double sculls:

Maddie Arlett and Emily Craig

Women's quad:

Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne, Melissa Wilson and Jess Leyden and Charlotte Hodgkins Byrne

Lightweight women's single sculls:

Emily Craig

Lightweight women's double sculls:

Eleanor Piggott and Imogen Grant

Women's spares:

Oonagh Cousins, Anastasia Posner and Gemma Hall