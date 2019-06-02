European Rowing Championships: Karen Bennett eyes world gold after silver

Britain's women's eight were beaten by Romania in Switzerland on Sunday

Karen Bennett believes her Great Britain women's eight can go one better at the worlds after missing out on European gold by a mere 0.06 seconds.

The Edinburgh rower and her team will have a rematch with gold medal winners Romania at the World Championships in Poland from 21-23 June.

"We've got really good momentum with this group and that was our first race of the season," Bennett told BBC Sport.

"I think it is a really good start and there's definitely more to come."

Britain lie fifth in the medal table behind Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Romania, with one gold, two silvers and one bronze, at the European Championships in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Bennett said, while the Europeans "is a great regatta" in itself, she was "really excited" about what it might mean as preparation for Poland.

"It was a shame that it was our first race out there, but it's okay that we do have a building block and Poznan will be the next one," she said.

"We've got some things to work on from now and until then, but you don't get a chance to race that often and, when you do, you've got to grab it with both hands and get out there and do your best.

"You're obviously always disappointed not to win, but I'm very happy with the way we raced."

Fellow Scot Angus Groom was similarly hopeful of making improvements after helping the men's quadruple sculls win bronze despite their first race together being in the heats.

"Obviously you'd like to win, but considering the lack of time we had together in the boat, we are so pleased with it," he said. "The only way is up to be honest."

The Glaswegian's boat has more work to do than Bennett's ahead of Poznan, finishing more than a second behind silver medallists Italy and a further four adrift of the Dutch.

"It's only two-and-a-half weeks, but small changes can make a lot of difference in terms of boat speed," he insisted.

Britain's gold in Switzerland came in the men's four, while the other silver was in the men's eight.