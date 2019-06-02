European Rowing Championships: Great Britain men's four win gold in Lucerne

(Left to right) Oliver Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie came together in the four for the first time, in Lucerne

A gold medal for the Great Britain men's four was the highlight on finals day at the European Championships in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Oliver Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie produced a dominant performance to win comfortably.

The British won four medals in total, which included two silvers in the eights and bronze for the men's quad.

The men's eight lost to the German boat by less than a length and the women missed out on gold by 0.06 of a second.

Meanwhile, Peter Lambert returned after 18 months of injury to stroke the quad to a bronze medal.

Along with the experienced Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton and Angus Groom, Lambert will be looking to finish higher up the podium when the squad are next in international competition, at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland from 21-23 June.