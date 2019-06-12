Polly Swann: Rower back in GB team for first time since Rio silver medal

Polly Swann (right) enjoyed great success in the coxless pairs with Helen Glover

Olympic silver medallist Polly Swann is returning to the Great Britain rowing team for the first time since Rio 2016.

Having taken time off to complete her medical degree, the 31-year-old from Edinburgh is in the World Cup II squad for Poznan, Poland (21-23 June).

She will be joined in the GBR2 women's four by Holly Hill, Sam Courty and Annie Withers.

"I thought I'd be lucky if I got to go to one of the World Cups as a spare and support the team," said Swann.

"I'm a little bit nervous because this is my first international race since 2016 but hopefully my past experiences will get me over the line as well as the other brilliant girls alongside me in the four."

Swann helped the women's eight to second place at the Rio Games, while she is a former world (2013) and European (2014) champion in the coxless pairs with Helen Glover.