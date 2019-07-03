Rowing World Cup: Satch, Swann and Thornley in GB squad

Will Satch (left) won bronze at the London Olympics and gold at Rio four years later

Rowing World Cup III Date: 12-14 July: Rotterdam, Netherlands Coverage: BBC online and on the red button on Sunday, 14 July from 10:00 to 13:50

Olympic rowing champion Will Satch and silver medallists Polly Swann and Vicky Thornley are among 70 Great Britons going to the World Cup in Rotterdam.

It is the last chance to impress before next month's World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria.

The Linz event which act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Satch goes in the men's four, Swann in the women's pair and Thornley in the women's singles scull.

John Collins and Graeme Thomas compete in the men's double sculls again after winning silver at last month's World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

This season's two-time silver medal-winning men's eight is unchanged, as is the women's eight who won silver at the 2019 European Championships in Lucerne, Switzerland and bronze in Poznan.

The European bronze medal-winning men's four have a point to prove after missing out on podium spots in Poznan, as do the European gold medal-winning GBR1 men's four.

Rio 2016 silver medallist Thornley will be aiming to continue her journey back to the podium after finishing seventh at the European Championships and fifth in Poznan.

In the women's pair, Annie Withers and Sam Courty compete as GBR1, with teammates from the four Swann and Holly Hill lining up as GBR2.

The newly formed women's double of Kyra Edwards and Ruth Siddorn will also be looking to make their mark on the competition.

Men's pair (M2-)

GBR 1: Harry Glenister, George Rossiter

GBR 2: Morgan Bolding, Tom Jeffery

Men's four (M4-)

GBR 1: Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie

GBR 2: James Johnston, Adam Neill, Will Satch, Alan Sinclair

Men's eight (M8+)

Tom Ford, James Rudkin, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Josh Bugajski, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Men's single scull (M1x)

GBR 1: Tom Barras

GBR 2: Harry Leask

Men's double sculls (M2x)

John Collins, Graeme Thomas

Lightweight men's single scull (LM1x)

Zak Lee-Green

Lightweight men's double sculls (LM2x)

Jamie Copus, Sam Mottram

Men's quadruple sculls (M4x)

Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Beaumont, Pete Lambert

Women's pair (W2-)

GBR 1: Sam Courty, Annie Withers

GBR 2: Polly Swann, Holly Hill

Women's four (W4-)

Sara Parfett, Caragh McMurtry, Emily Ford, Rebecca Girling

Women's eight (W8-)

GBR 1: Karen Bennett, Hattie Taylor, Fiona Gammond, Zoë Lee, Jo Wratten, Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar, Holly Norton, Matilda Horn (cox)

GBR 2: Natasha Harris-White, Susie Dear, Samantha Redgrave, Oonagh Cousins, Fiona Bell, Alice Davies, Rebecca Edwards, Nicole Lamb, Morgan Baynham-Williams (cox)

Women's single scull (W1x)

Vicky Thornley

Women's double sculls (W2x)

Kyra Edwards, Ruth Siddorn

Women's quadruple sculls (W4x)

Jess Leyden, Melissa Wilson, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne

Lightweight women's single sculls (LW1x)

Imogen Grant

Lightweight women's double sculls (LW2x)

Emily Craig, Eleanor Piggott,

Women's spares

Saskia Budgett, Maddie Arlett