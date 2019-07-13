Imogen Grant wins gold for Britain at World Cup III in lightweight women's singles sculls

Grant has twice won the women's Boat Race with Cambridge

Imogen Grant claimed gold for Great Britain with victory in the lightweight women's single sculls at World Cup III in Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old led from start to finish in the morning's semi-finals to qualify as the fastest sculler.

In the final she battled with Georgia Nesbitt of Australia and Marie-Louise Draeger of Germany before making her move with 500 metres remaining.

Grant won in eight minutes 43.59 seconds, ahead of Nesbitt in 8:45.31.

"It was a long race," Grant said. "I knew that I was in form to win it; I was a bit worried in the middle part when the other rowers started pulling away but thankfully I had the chance to pull something out of the bag in the second half."

A total of 11 British crews will compete in Sunday's A finals, including Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Polly Swann, who made her return to the GB team earlier this season after completing her medical studies.

She and teammate Holly Hill finished in third place in their women's pair semi-final.