Rowing World Cup: Great Britain's men's eight beat Germany to gold in Rotterdam

Great Britain beat Germany's men's eight to gold for the first time since the Rio Olympic final

Great Britain beat Germany to gold in the men's eight as the team won four medals on the final day of the Rowing World Cup in Rotterdam.

GB won gold in five minutes 47.280 seconds, with Germany finishing in 5:50.880. New Zealand took bronze.

Britain claimed silver in the men's four, and bronze in both the women's pair and men's double.

On Saturday, Imogen Grant claimed gold with victory in the lightweight women's single sculls.

GB's men's eight boat comprised Olympic gold medallist Moe Sbihi, Tom Ford, Josh Bugajski, James Rudkin, Tom George, Jacob Dawson, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant and cox Henry Fieldman.

In the men's four, only Australia's quartet crossed the line ahead of Britain's Oliver Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie.

Polly Swann claimed bronze alongside Holly Hill in the women's pair, while Rio 2016 Olympian John Collins and team-mate Graeme Thomas finished third in the men's double.