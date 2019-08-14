World Rowing Championships: Great Britain squad announced
-
- From the section Rowing
|World Rowing Championships
|Venue: Linz, Austria Dates: 25 August- 1 September Start time: 13:30 BST/12:30 BST
|Coverage: BBC One Sat, 31 August; BBC Two Sun, 1 September
Great Britain have announced their squad for the World Championships in Austria later this month.
It includes men's eight rower Mohamed Sbihi, who won gold at Rio 2016 as part of the GB men's four.
Imogen Grant, who won lightweight single sculls gold in the Rotterdam leg of the World Cup series in July, is also selected and she will partner Emily Craig in the lightweight double.
The regatta acts as a direct qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"We've selected a team that we're confident is capable of challenging for the Olympic qualification places available," Brendan Purcell, British Rowing's director of performance, said.
"We're in a great position following our training camps in the lead up to Worlds. The crews have been challenging themselves to keep stepping up their performances day by day."
Great Britain also announced an eight-strong Para-rowing squad for the championships.
Great Britain crews for World Rowing Championships
Men's single scull - Tom Barras
Men's pair - Morgan Bolding, Tom Jeffery
Men's double sculls - John Collins, Graeme Thomas
Men's four - Matt Rossiter, Ollie Cook, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie
Men's quadruple sculls - Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Beaumont, Pete Lambert
Men's eight - Tom George, James Rudkin, Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Tom Ford, Henry Fieldman (cox)
Lightweight men's single sculls - Sam Mottram
Lightweight men's double sculls - Jamie Copus, Zak Lee-Green
Women's single scull - Vicky Thornley
Women's pair - Sam Courty, Annie Withers
Women's double sculls - Kyra Edwards, Ruth Siddorn
Women's four - Sara Parfett, Holly Hill, Polly Swann, Emily Ford
Women's quadruple sculls - Jess Leyden, Melissa Wilson, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne
Women's eight - Fiona Gammond, Zoë Lee, Jo Wratten, Hattie Taylor, Rowan McKellar, Rebecca Shorten, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton, Matilda Horn (cox)
Lightweight women's double sculls - Emily Craig, Imogen Grant
Great Britain's Para-rowing crews for World Championships
PR1 men's single scull - Ben Pritchard
PR2 mixed double sculls - Lauren Rowles, Laurence Whiteley
PR3 mixed coxed four - Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Ollie Stanhope, Erin Wysocki-Jones (cox)