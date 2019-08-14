World Rowing Championships: Great Britain squad announced

The GB men's eight rowing team recently won gold at the Rotterdam World Cup

World Rowing Championships Venue: Linz, Austria Dates: 25 August- 1 September Start time: 13:30 BST/12:30 BST Coverage: BBC One Sat, 31 August; BBC Two Sun, 1 September

Great Britain have announced their squad for the World Championships in Austria later this month.

It includes men's eight rower Mohamed Sbihi, who won gold at Rio 2016 as part of the GB men's four.

Imogen Grant, who won lightweight single sculls gold in the Rotterdam leg of the World Cup series in July, is also selected and she will partner Emily Craig in the lightweight double.

The regatta acts as a direct qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"We've selected a team that we're confident is capable of challenging for the Olympic qualification places available," Brendan Purcell, British Rowing's director of performance, said.

"We're in a great position following our training camps in the lead up to Worlds. The crews have been challenging themselves to keep stepping up their performances day by day."

Great Britain also announced an eight-strong Para-rowing squad for the championships.

Great Britain crews for World Rowing Championships

Men's single scull - Tom Barras

Men's pair - Morgan Bolding, Tom Jeffery

Men's double sculls - John Collins, Graeme Thomas

Men's four - Matt Rossiter, Ollie Cook, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie

Men's quadruple sculls - Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Beaumont, Pete Lambert

Men's eight - Tom George, James Rudkin, Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Tom Ford, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Lightweight men's single sculls - Sam Mottram

Lightweight men's double sculls - Jamie Copus, Zak Lee-Green

Women's single scull - Vicky Thornley

Women's pair - Sam Courty, Annie Withers

Women's double sculls - Kyra Edwards, Ruth Siddorn

Women's four - Sara Parfett, Holly Hill, Polly Swann, Emily Ford

Women's quadruple sculls - Jess Leyden, Melissa Wilson, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne

Women's eight - Fiona Gammond, Zoë Lee, Jo Wratten, Hattie Taylor, Rowan McKellar, Rebecca Shorten, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton, Matilda Horn (cox)

Lightweight women's double sculls - Emily Craig, Imogen Grant

Great Britain's Para-rowing crews for World Championships

PR1 men's single scull - Ben Pritchard

PR2 mixed double sculls - Lauren Rowles, Laurence Whiteley

PR3 mixed coxed four - Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Ollie Stanhope, Erin Wysocki-Jones (cox)