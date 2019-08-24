Vicky Thornley: Olympic silver medallist raring to go for world challenge

Vicky Thornley trains at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake near Reading

World Rowing Championships Venue: Linz, Austria Dates: 25 August-1 September

Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley says she feels fit and raring to go ahead of the World Championships in Linz, Austria.

Thornley pulled out of the European and World Championships in 2018 after citing overtraining and fatigue.

The Welsh rower has returned to action in 2019 and is hoping to achieve Olympic qualification for GB in the single sculls in Austria.

"I feel a lot different than I did this time last year," said Thornley.

"That's a good thing. It was tough coming back initially and had more impact on me than I thought early in the season which was probably reflected in my early races.

"It does not impact where I am now and I feel fit and ready and raring to go and hopefully will put my best performances down in the next week or so."

Thornley, 31, has not managed a World Cup or European Championship podium in 2019.

"It has not been an ideal season so far, but I have built through the regattas and got better results each time," said Thornley.

"They have not been performances I have been always happy with, but the momentum has been building and I have been going faster."

Thornley knows this World Championship is about securing for Great Britain one of the nine automatic Tokyo 2020 qualification spots on offer.

"This year's World Championship are all about Olympic qualification," said Thornley.

"We have 39 entries in my race and just nine qualification spots so Olympic dreams are on the line.

Vicky Thornley won silver in the double sculls with Katherine Grainger at the Rio Olympics in 2016

"There are other opportunities before Tokyo, but this is the primary chance and you want to get it done as soon as possible.

"So the first goal is to qualify for the Olympics. After that we will see."

With boats being qualified rather than individuals, Thornley would not be guaranteed the Team GB singles scull berth with that selection made next year.

After reaching the London 2012 Olympic final in the women's eight and celebrating silver in the double sculls with Katherine Grainger in Rio three years ago, Thornley wants to race for Team GB in the individual event in Japan next year.

"I came back after Rio to race the single sculls and see how I went," said Thornley.

"It is a very different because you are on your own in the boat, but I really like that.

"I have enjoyed the singles project so far and hope to continue it next year."