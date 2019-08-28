World Rowing Championships: Irish pair Doyle and Byrne make Linz semi-finals
Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne have progressed to the semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Austria.
The Irish pair finished second in their quarter-final on Wednesday.
Poland came in first with Doyle and Byrne over two seconds behind in a time of 6:17.780 minutes.
The semi-finals will be on Friday and a top-three finish will secure a place in the A Final and qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Doyle and Byrne had over three seconds to spare over the third-placed Germans at the event in Linz.
They won a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam last month.