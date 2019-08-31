World Rowing Championships: Two gold & two bronze medals for Great Britain

Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley have already secured their place at Tokyo 2020

2019 World Rowing Championships Date: 25 Aug-1 Sept Venue: Linz-Ottensheim, Austria Coverage: Sunday, 1 Sept (12:30 BST), live on BBC One, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TVs

Great Britain have won two gold and two bronze medals on the penultimate day of the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley took Britain's first gold in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria, finishing first in the PR Mix2x.

James Fox, Ellen Buttrick, Ollie Stanhope, Giedre Rakauskaite and Erin Wysocki-Jones secured the second gold in the PR3 Mix4+ final.

Imogen Grant and Emily Craig won bronze in the women's lightweight double.

Britain's final medal of the day came from Ollie Cook, Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs and Matt Rossiter in the men's four.

Elsewhere, five boats have booked their places at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Sam Courty and Annie Withers will be among those heading to Japan next year, but first they will be back in action on Sunday in the women's pair final.