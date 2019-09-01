World Rowing Championships: Ireland duo Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne win double sculls silver

Philip Doyle (left) and Ronan Byrne finished second after winning Friday's semi-final

Ireland's Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne produced an exciting late charge to take silver in their World Championship double sculls final.

Banbridge native Doyle and partner Byrne finished strongly to post a time of 6:06:25 but fell short of China.

The Irish duo's time of 6:06:25 was enough to beat Poland, who took bronze.

Sanita Puspure went one better for the Ireland team by securing gold in the women's single sculls final.

Latvian-born Puspure's time of 7:17:14 was 3.42 seconds ahead of New Zealand's Emma Twigg, with United States competitor Kara Kohler taking bronze and Great Britain's Victoria Thornley coming in fourth with 7:25:48.

Puspure, who sealed her Olympic berth on Friday with a dominant semi-final victory, defended the sculls title she won in Bulgaria in 2018.

In the men's double sculls, Poland took bronze while Great Britain's John Collins and Graeme Thomas finished fourth.

Ireland had already clinched Olympic qualification with their semi-final victory on Friday and performed strongly once more in the six-boat final, battling hard to stick with China until the end.

China dominated from the outset but Doyle, 26, and Byrne, 21, battled back in the third 500m, eventually overtaking Poland to finish behind pacesetters Liang Zhang and Zhiyu Liu.