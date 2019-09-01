World Rowing Championships: Great Britain's men's eight win bronze in Austria

From the section

10 Olympic boats, including the men's eight, have secured a place at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain won bronze in the men's eight on the final day of the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Thomas Ford, James Rudkin, Thomas George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Matthew Tarrant, Josh Bugajski and Harry Fieldman also qualified a boat for Tokyo 2020.

In the men's double sculls, Graeme Thomas and John Collins were fourth, enough to secure an Olympic place.

Vicky Thornley also finished fourth in the women's single scull.

In the PR1 M1x, Benjamin Pritchard, in his debut world championships, finished fourth having qualified for the Paralympics in the qualification race.

Britain finish with two gold and four bronze medals whilst also securing Tokyo 2020 qualification for 13 Olympic and Paralympics boats.