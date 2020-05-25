Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Vicky Thornley (L) won silver alongside Katherine Grainger in the double sculls at the last Olympic Games

Welsh rower Vicky Thornley has broken her elbow after falling off her bike while out cycling.

The Olympic silver medallist posted the news on social media, adding that she has "some good cuts and bruises" from the incident too.

The 32-year-old from Wrexham is preparing for her third Olympic Games, now scheduled for July 2021.

"As much as this isn't ideal, it could have been a lot worse," said Thornley's online post.

"Had my elbow fixed by the best, so I will be pulling on that ergo handle in no time.

"Last thing to say is stay safe on your bikes, think I should stick to boats."

Thornley also thanks NHS staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for looking after her following the accident.