The 2019 Henley Royal Regatta saw a record 660 crews involved

Henley organisers have confirmed this year's regatta will be postponed until August because of Covid-19.

The event, originally scheduled for 29 June to 4 July, could take place at Henley-on-Thames between 10 and 15 August, or alternatively at the London 2012 Olympics course at Dorney Lake.

Dates for a potential regatta at Dorney are still being considered.

Last year's event was cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once again, this is an extraordinary year," former Great Britain rower Sarah Winckless told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"Just like last year, the decision at the time not to have a regatta was an incredibly difficult one, but as the months played out it became clear it was the right one.

"This year, it's perhaps even harder, because despite it looking like we're going to come out of Covid-19 restrictions, it's difficult to hold up a crystal ball three months in advance."

Course installation, both on the river itself and on the banks of the Thames, usually begins in March.

But regatta organisers say despite the progress of vaccine rollouts across the UK, "the timing of the easing of current lockdown restrictions and safe return to staging of large scale outdoor events remains highly uncertain".

British Rowing said it will "work with various stakeholders to understand the impact on the rest of the rowing season and any adjustments required".

Henley Royal Regatta sees rowers battle it out on the River Thames over five days of racing, attracting huge crowds.

It was first staged in 1839 and attracts participants ranging from Olympians, university and school teams, to novices.

This year's event will now come after the Tokyo Olympics rowing regatta, which is set to take place between 23 and 30 July.