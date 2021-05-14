Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Ireland women's four crew of Keogh, Lambe, Murtagh and Hegarty secured their place at the Tokyo Games

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon and partner Saskia Budgett failed to clinch an Olympic place for Great Britain in the women's double sculls at rowing's final qualification regatta in Lucerne.

With only two places available for the Tokyo Games, Nixon and Budgett finished third behind Russia and Germany.

Ireland's women's four team of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty qualified a fifth Irish boat for the Games.

The quartet won their final in Lucerne.

The crew stormed out to an early advantage and were only pressured in the closing stages as China came through to clinch the second spot for Tokyo.

Great Britain has yet to select the final combination in the women's quadruple sculls for Tokyo so Nixon and Budgett could still be considered for inclusion in that boat.

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen kept their qualification hopes alive by finishing second in their lightweight women's double semi-final.

They will aim to secure the top-three finish that would seal their Olympic place in the final at 11.10 BST.