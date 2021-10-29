Last updated on .From the section Rowing

2021 Boat Race: Cambridge win Men's Boat Race for third time running

The BBC will continue to broadcast the annual Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge universities for a further four years.

Next year will see the 76th women's and the 167th men's Race return to the traditional River Thames course following its switch to River Great Ouse at Ely in 2021.

BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said the organisation was "delighted" and "greatly values" the partnership.

The deal will run from 2022 until 2025.

BBC Television first covered the men's race in 1938 and next year's races take place on Sunday 3 April,

Slater added: "The Boat Race is a highlight in the sporting calendar and the BBC will continue to deliver first-class coverage across platforms to the millions who enjoy it.''

In April, Cambridge continued their recent dominance of the Boat Race, winning both the men's and women's contests in thrilling style.

The women's team claimed a fourth straight success, while the men's team secured a third consecutive victory over rivals Oxford - both victories by less than a length.