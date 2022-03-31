Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Oxford men training on the River Thames ahead of the 2022 Boat Race

Welsh cox Jack Tottem will be hoping he can turn around Oxford's fortunes when he lines up on the start at this year's 167th men's boat race.

Cambridge have dominated recent years, with Oxford men not winning since 2017, but 20-year-old Tottem is confident that winning run can be stopped.

"It is certainly Cambridge's to defend, they've got a lot of momentum in their programme," said Monmouth-born Tottem.

"We've hopefully put together something really strong that'll take that on."

He added: "I'm really confident with where we are at the moment but they've obviously got a really good track record over the last few years.

"They always put together boats that move really well and effectively, it's the biggest challenge we'll have faced as a crew."

The Boat Race is regularly attended by over 250,000 spectators on the banks of the River Thames, and is watched by millions more on television.

This year the race is back on the River Thames after it was held on the River Ely in Cambridge in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time in London for three years after the 2020 race, like many events, was cancelled.

"It's certainly true to say the Boat Race is probably one of the most high-pressured scenarios for the cox to be in," Tottem said.

"I'm sure for the guys it will feel like quite a long time, but for me there's stuff going on all the time - you feel like things are moving very quickly.

"It's about those split-second decisions, knowing the guys really well, putting them in the best position."

Tottem, who is in his third year studying history at Brasenose College, is looking forward to flying the Welsh flag in this year's race.

"I'm big on my Welsh sport, we've just got some backpacks from our kit suppliers and I've stuck a Welsh flag on the front of that," Tottem said.

"There are areas in the country where there's more access to rivers and I was really lucky at school that the river was a two-minute walk away.

"It's certainly something I'm really proud of, representing Wales."

The Great Britain men's 8+ after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

Tottem will not be the only Welshman in this year's race, as Olympic bronze medallist Ollie Wynne-Griffiths will also be lining up on the Tideway for Cambridge's light blues.

The 26-year-old is also making his debut in the race, eight months after his success in Tokyo.

He is joined in the Cambridge boat by Tom George, who he won bronze alongside at the 2020 Olympics.

Fellow Great Britain crewmate Charlie Elwes will be racing alongside Tottem as part of Oxford's crew.

The race starts at Putney and ends 6.8km down the river at Mortlake, a course which at times can present tough rowing conditions.

"It's unique that an amateur event gets this huge amount of publicity, which adds a different dimension," added Tottem.

"I've had to miss events with family or friends over the last three or more years, this is a nice way to show what I've been working towards.

"It's an opportunity to really put down a performance that is reflective of the countless hours."

And with millions watching, Tottem is well aware of the importance of the cox's role in the boat and the pressure that comes with it.

"I always think of it as giving the crew the best opportunity to put out a performance they've worked so hard towards and to facilitate that," Tottem said.

"If I can do that on the weekend, I'd be happy with that.

"Thankfully it doesn't look too choppy at the moment so fingers crossed the forecast stays the same."

The 2022 Boat Race takes place on Sunday, 3 April and you can watch both races live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.