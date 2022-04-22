Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Angus Groom (second from left) won silver at Tokyo 2020 alongside Jack Beaumont, Tom Barras and Harry Leask

Olympic silver medallist Angus Groom has retired from international rowing.

Groom, 29, won silver for Great Britain in the men's quadruple sculls at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer and also competed at Rio 2016.

The Scot has been studying Medical Science at Oxford University since his return from the Games and is pursuing a career as a research scientist.

His retirement follows success in this month's Boat Race between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Representing Great Britain, Groom also won bronze at the 2019 European Championships in Lucerne.

"The decision to retire was not an easy one, but I am looking forward to exploring other opportunities in life", he said.

"Ever since I started rowing back in 2005, it was my dream to represent Great Britain.

"Before the Tokyo Olympics, realistically we thought a bronze medal was possible. To win a silver medal feels like we won the gold, so I feel that I have achieved all that I want to achieve within the sport."