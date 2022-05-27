Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Rowles is a Paralympic, world and European champion

Rowing World Cup I Venue: Belgrade Date: Sunday 29 May Time: 09:30-13:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's double Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles started her World Cup campaign by winning gold in the PR2 single sculls in Serbia.

Rowles, who won mixed double sculls gold at Rio 2016 and in Tokyo last summer, beat Australia's Kathryn Ross in the final by over three seconds.

The 24-year-old powered away in the first 500m in Belgrade.

There are 17 medal events on Sunday, with coverage on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer from 09:30 BST.

Britain will have 18 boats in 13 finals as a new Olympic cycle begins.

Races containing GB crews on Sunday

09:35 - PR1 men's singles (Callum Russell & Benjamin Pritchard)

10:07 - Women's pairs (Emily Ford/Esme Booth)

10:23 - Men's pairs x3 (Harry Glenister/Matthew Rossiter, Oliver Wynne-Griffith/Thomas George & Matthew Aldridge/Joshua Bugajski)

10:38 - Women's double sculls x2 (Lola Anderson/Georgina Megan Brayshaw & Jessica Marie Leyden/Lucy Glover)

10:53 - Men's double sculls (Matthew Haywood/George Bourne)

11:08 - Lightweight women's double sculls (Emily Craig/Madeleine Fiona Arlett)

11:38 - PR3 mixed coxed four (Francesca Allen/Giedre Rakauskaite/Edward Fuller/Oliver Stanhope/Erin Kennedy)

11:53 - Women's fours (Rowan Mckellar/Heidi Long/Samantha Redgrave/Rebecca Shorten)

12:08 - Men's fours (William Stewart/Morgan Bolding/Leonard Jenkins/Frederick Davidson)

12:23 - Women's quadruple sculls (Lucy Glover/Lola Anderson/Jessica Marie Leyden/Georgina Megan Brayshaw)

12:53 - Men's eights (Rory Gibbs/Morgan Bolding/David Bewicke-Copley/Sholto Carnegie/Charles Elwes/Thomas Digby/James Rudkin/Thomas Ford/Harry Brightmore)

13:08 - Women's single sculls (Hannah Scott)

13:36 - Men's single sculls x2 (Graeme Thomas & Callum Dixon)

All times are BST and subject to change