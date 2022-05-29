Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Great Britain won 14 medals in the first of the three regattas

Great Britain won seven gold medals on the third and final day of racing to sweep to the top of the medal table at the World Rowing Cup in Belgrade.

There were successes across different categories, including wins for both the men's and women's four.

Britain finished with an overall total of eight golds, four bronzes and two silvers across all events.

The next World Rowing Cup event takes place on Sunday, 19 June in Poznan, Poland.

The last day of action in Serbia began with British success in both the men's and women's pair, as Esme Booth and Emily Ford took gold, before Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George followed suit.

Maddie Arlett and Emily Craig pushed hard in the final 500m to win the lightweight double sculls, while the mixed four - Ollie Stanhope, Ed Fuller, Giedre Rakauskaite, Frankie Allen and cox Erin Wysocki - saw off Australia to continue their winning streak.

Will Stewart, Morgan Bolding, Lenny Jenkins and Freddie Davidson edged the Netherlands to win the men's fours shortly after Rowan McKellar, Heidi Long, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten had enjoyed a far easier victory in the women's event.

After racing was briefly held up because of the weather, Britain's men's eight rounded out a successful final day with another gold.

Great Britain's double Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles started her World Cup campaign by winning gold in the PR2 single sculls on Saturday.