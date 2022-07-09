Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Grant was part of the Cambridge team which won the women's Boat Race in 2022

Great Britain's Imogen Grant has won gold in the lightweight single sculls at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.

The 26-year-old set a new class world record of seven minutes 23.36 seconds.

Grant established a comfortable lead after 500 metres and continued to control the race, with Mexico's Kenia Lechuga claiming silver and South Africa's Kirsten McCann bronze.

The Tokyo Olympian was undefeated in her run to securing the gold medal in Switzerland.

"I'm so happy. Lucerne is such a gorgeous location and such an amazing place to race. I was really excited to be back for my first international race [of this season]," said Grant.

"I was really hoping that if I put together a good plan with some favourable conditions then that would be the outcome, so I'm really pleased that I managed to pull it off."