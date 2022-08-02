Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Kennedy (far right) is aiming to compete at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Cox Erin Kennedy has been named in the GB Para-rowing squad for this month's European Rowing Championships in Munich while undergoing chemotherapy.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and has had two rounds of treatment.

However, she has continued to train in between hospital visits.

She was part of the PR3 mixed coxed four that won gold at last year's rescheduled Tokyo Paralympics.

Kennedy joined the Paralympic programme, where the cox does not need to have a disability, in 2018. She has also won two world titles and a European title as well her Paralympic gold.

She has been documenting her cancer journey on social media and wants to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Kennedy will be joined in the boat in Germany by fellow Tokyo medallists Giedre Rakauskaite and Ollie Stanhope, as well as newcomers Frankie Allen and Ed Fuller.

They are part of a 57-strong GB team external-link which will compete across 15 boat classes from 11-14 August - and which also includes Olympic medallists and medallists from this year's World Cup series.

GB topped the medal table at the 2021 Europeans with five golds, four silvers and three bronze medals.