Last updated on .From the section Rowing

European Rowing Championships: Benjamin Pritchard targeting podium in PR1 single sculls

British rowing is enjoying a season of "resurrection" after disappointment at last year's Olympics, says Tokyo bronze medallist Oliver Wynne-Griffith.

Tokyo 2020 was below-par for British rowers, who won two medals - the team's lowest Olympic haul since 1996 - and no golds for the first time since 1980.

The men's eight, which Wynne-Griffith was in, won one of Team GB's medals.

"Seeing the drive and purpose that the team has come back with, it has been pretty awesome," said Wynne-Griffith.

"Standing on the podium at the Olympics, no matter what medal you win, is special.

"But standing there with high expectations, you realise that you're at a party but the party's not being thrown for you. We as a team learn from those experiences.

"If that's something British rowing had to go through to rebuild and resurrect and blood new talent, then that's a positive thing for me."









A year on from the Olympics, British Rowing are looking to continue their successful run of results since the Games.

Wales' Wynne-Griffith has moved from the eight to the pair since the Olympics, where he has linked up with Tom George and the new combination have had huge success.

"We've set a high bar for ourselves so far this season, winning every single international race we've done," added Wynne-Griffith.

"We understand there's good speed in the boat, to get the result we want we just have to go out stick to what we do well.

"If we produce our 100% performance the result will take care of itself."

Great Britain won eight golds, two silvers and four bronze at the World Rowing Cup in Belgrade.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith won gold alongside Tom George at the World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia in May

Paralympian Benjamin Pritchard, from Ammanford, won silver in Belgrade, and the Welshmen also enjoyed a successful 2022 following a fifth-place finish in Tokyo.

"This year everything is a stepping stone. You're meant to get faster over the three years - it's not about delivering your fastest performance this year," said Pritchard.

"Belgrade was a chance for me to practise some calming measures, which I know sounds strange before a race because you'd think you'd want to be pumped up.

"We've learned if I pump myself up too much I get too emotional and I don't row as well, so that was something I used in Belgrade."

The Para-rowers also tested out the Paris 2024 course at the Olympic nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne in July.

"That was really exciting, we were the first regatta on the course, its going to be a pretty special venue," Pritchard said.

"We had the Ukrainians back for the first time this season. To see Roman [Polianskyi] back with everything that's going on over there was pretty special.

"It was the first time I've ever beaten Roman, so that was a big weight off my shoulders, and cemented in the stuff I've worked on this winter is working."

Para-rowing success 'overshadowed' by Olympic disappointment

Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles of Great Britain celebrate after winning the gold medal in the PR2 mixed double sculls final

The Paralympics in Tokyo was Pritchard's first games, and despite achieving a Paralympic record in the repechage, he came away without a medal.

The Paralympic GB team topped the rowing medal table with two golds last year.

"The backlash of the Olympics really overshadowed our performances," Pritchard said.

"I was very disappointed with my performance in the final, I felt I under-rowed and didn't give the best account of myself on the final day when it mattered, but that was the raw emotion.

"It was an amazing experience, those memories will never go.

"Whilst I didn't get the result I wanted, which was ultimately a podium, I came away being a Paralympian, with some great experiences and a Paralympic record, so there are both fond and harsh memories there."

Pritchard had never won an international gold medal before this season, but he has won three in this campaign.

"This season has definitely been better, I think Tokyo gave me and my coaches a big learning curve," the 30-year-old said.

"When you fail, you can learn, that's the most important thing rather than wallowing in sadness.

"We sat down, we made a plan, and we've executed that plan so far. It will be really exciting to see where we get to in Munich.

"I'm happy to say I'm enjoying being there and training, and the vibe, if you want to call it that, is definitely different to that going into Tokyo.

"There's a massive team ethos and team feeling and I think that's going to drive success, and we all value each other's performances.

"I definitely felt that in Serbia when we all went out as a squad."

As well as Wynne-Griffiths in the pair and Pritchard in the PR1, fellow Welshman and Olympian Tom Barras will be competing in the men's quadruple sculls.

The European Championships take place in Munich, Germany from 11-14 August.