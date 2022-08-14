Last updated on .From the section Rowing

The European Championships Munich 2022 Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.

Erin Kennedy helped Great Britain claim a dominant European Championships Para-rowing gold three months after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 30-year-old cox had had two rounds of chemotherapy when she was named in the squad for Munich.

Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope defended their PR3 mixed coxed four title ahead of France and Germany.

"Today's been really emotional for me," a tearful Kennedy told BBC Sport.

"I'm really holding it together. I'm just really proud of the team. It's a lot for me to take but it's also a lot for them. They've picked me up every time."

Britain finished 19.33 seconds clear of France in seven minutes 6.73 seconds.

Kennedy, who has won one Paralympic and two world titles, will now step away from the crew to continue her treatment.

She said leaving the squad for the rest of the season was "a wrench" that "really hurts", but that she remains focused on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"If there's anything motivating me to get better it's to come back and take this crew to Paris," she said.

"It's a privilege to have something I love so much to really drive me."

'A different vibe' at GB rowing

Having claimed four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze on Saturday, Britain kicked off the final day of rowing with two early wins.

Following the PR3 victory, Imogen Grant and Emily Craig won lightweight women's doubles sculls gold.

GB race in the women's eight and men's single sculls later on Sunday.

Britain failed to win Olympic rowing gold for the first time in 41 years at the Tokyo Games in 2021, but appear renewed under new men's head coach Paul Stannard and women's head coach Andrew Randell.

"Coming into Andrew's programme and the culture he's brought to the women's squad... it's a completely different vibe," Craig said.