Paul O'Donovan (left) and Fintan McCarthy (right) have dominated the men's lightweight double sculls since winning the World title in 2019

Rebecca Shorten added European Championship silver to her fours gold with Great Britain on Saturday as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy secured another title for Ireland.

Shorten was in the British eight pipped by defending champions Romania.

The British boat led before being chased down by the Romanians who won by 1.64 seconds.

Ireland's Olympic champions O'Donovan and McCarthy dominated the lightweight double sculls final.

The Irish duo were in second place behind Switzerland before taking control of the race.

They finished 3.68 seconds ahead of Italy with the Swiss a further 1.27 seconds back in third spot.

It was the duo's second gold medal at a European Championships.

O'Donovan, who won Olympic silver with brother Gary at the 2016 Games in Rio, and McCarthy clinched World Championship gold in 2019 before securing the European and Olympic titles last year.

The Irish boat of Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen just missed a medal as they finished fourth in the women's lightweight double sculls.

The British crew of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant earned a dominant victory in 7:27.82 with the Irish just under 10 seconds off the pace as France and Italy clinched the minor medals.