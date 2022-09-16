Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Edward Fuller, Oliver Stanhope and Erin Kennedy won the PR3 mixed coxed four gold at the European Championships in August

World Rowing Championships 2022 Dates : 18-25 September Hosts: Racice, Czech Republic Coverage: Watch live coverage on 24-25 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The World Rowing Championships take place from 18-25 September in Racice, Czech Republic and BBC Sport has live coverage on 24 and 25 September.

Great Britain's squad of 18 boats includes all six crews that won gold at the European Championships in August.

The crews for the men's eight, women's four, men's four, women's quad and the lightweight women's double are all unchanged from Munich.

Morgan Baynham-Williams steps in as cox for the PR3 mixed coxed four.

She replaces Erin Kennedy who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

With qualification starting next year for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, Britain's athletes will be looking to end the season strongly.

GB's director of performance Louise Kingsley said: "Results here will give the athletes, coaches and support staff across both our Olympic and Paralympic programmes a good marker as we finish the season and look ahead to next year and qualification for the 2024 Paris Games."

Coverage details

Saturday 24 September

12:00-14:45, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:45-14:45, BBC Two

Sunday 25 September

12:00-14:15, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:30-14:30, BBC Two

Coverage times are subject to late changes.