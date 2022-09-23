Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller, Ollie Stanhope and Erin Kennedy won the PR3 mixed coxed four gold at the European Championships in August

World Rowing Championships 2022 Dates: 18-25 September Hosts : Racice, Czech Republic Coverage: Watch live coverage on 24-25 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Great Britain's PR3 men's and women's pairs both won gold at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

Ollie Stanhope and Ed Fuller claimed victory in the men's race by leading throughout following a quick start.

Frankie Allen and Giedre Rakauskaite also led from the start as they won the women's race.

"It's amazing, it's so good that all our hard work and training has paid off," said Allen.

"I'm really happy with how we performed."

PR3 are rowers with residual function in the legs which allows them to slide the seat and this class also includes athletes with vision impairment, says the International Paralympic Committee. external-link

On his race with Fuller, Stanhope said: "This pair has been an absolute dream to be a part of.

"From the minute we got here, we knew we were in pretty good nick, but to go out there and produce a performance like that was really good fun."