Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Great Britain's men's eight won gold on the final day of the 2022 World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

They were put under pressure late in the race but held off the second-placed Netherlands and Australia, who were third, to claim victory.

Graeme Thomas, in the men's single sculls, and Benjamin Pritchard, in the PR1 men's single sculls, won bronzes.

Britain finished top of the medal table with seven golds, one silver and four bronze medals.

The men's eight was composed of Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, David Bewicke-Copley, Sholto Carnegie, Charles Elwes, Thomas Digby, James Rudkin, Thomas Ford and cox Harry Brightmore.

"We felt that the rest of the world would probably step on perhaps more than they have done here," said British Rowing performance director Louise Kingsley.

"We've been pushing hard back at home but it's just been fantastic to come out and actually demonstrate the standards that we are at.

"We never stop. It's great to take the moment and enjoy the atmosphere. The team is in a fantastic place and the team behind the team is in a fantastic place."

She added: "We've definitely got one eye on Paris [2024 Olympics]. We can't sit here and rest on our laurels, looking at the crews there is plenty we can work on."