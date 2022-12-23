Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Recently retired GB rower Caragh McMurty (centre) is on a mission to help neurodivergent people in sport

Ex-Great Britain rower Caragh McMurtry says she feels like she has had five years of her life 'stolen' from her.

The 31-year-old received a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder and was placed on heavy medication during her career - it was later discovered that she had high-functioning autism.

"It was extremely tough," she told BBC South Today.

"I've always felt a bit different. For a long time I felt very alone."

McMurty, from Southampton, spent the best part of a decade on the GB Olympic rowing team and raced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her misdiagnosis was discovered five years after she was put on prescription drugs, including lithium - a mood stabiliser.

"I was seeing counsellors, therapists and doctors," McMurtry added.

"I was taking so much mediation - it was almost like a sedative."

"I feel an obligation to help"

Ex-Great Britain rower Caragh McMurtry tells BBC South's Andrew Moon about her mission to help others following misdiagnosis

McMurty recently retired from the sport that she has dedicated most of her young adult life to.

Her mission now is to try and help other neurodivergent athletes in sport through a company she has set up - so people do not have to go through what she did.

"Neurodiversity is not a disability, but it is disabling if people don't receive the understanding and support they need.

"I feel a bit of an obligation to help improve the experience of future neurodivergent athletes.

"I've been through an awful lot and my case might be an extreme example but by reaching out to the neurodivergent community I discovered I wasn't alone.

"Yet there is nothing out there at the moment for neurodivergent people in mainstream sport - I have a drive to help make that change."