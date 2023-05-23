Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Helen Glover returns to the Great Britain team after encouraging results at the British trials

The 2023 European Rowing Championships start on Thursday and the BBC has live coverage of the final two days.

Taking place from 25-28 May in Bled, Slovenia, races will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Double Olympic champion and mum of three Helen Glover is one of 62 athletes representing Great Britain.

Glover, who retired after coming fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, hopes to help the women's four retain their title.

The 36-year-old won her 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals in the women's pair alongside Heather Stanning and came fourth in Tokyo with Polly Swann.

Glover teams up with Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long - who won world and European gold in an unbeaten 2022 season - in Slovenia.

She has replaced Samantha Redgrave, who moves to the women's eight.

Britain are also defending five other titles: the men's eight, the men's four, the women's quad, the women's lightweight double and the Paralympic mixed coxed four.

European Rowing Championships 2023: Coverage details

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Saturday, 27 May

10:30-14:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 28 May

09:30-13:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

