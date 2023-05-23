Last updated on .From the section Rowing

British Rowing is to continue to allow transgender women to compete in female races following a survey of its members.

It said "there will be no immediate changes" to its inclusion policy.

However the governing body has not ruled out changes to its policy after the current racing season ends in September.

Earlier this month, more than 30,000 members were asked whether they wanted transgender athletes banned from the female category.

British Rowing allows transgender women to participate in female events if their testosterone level is below five nanomoles per litre for two years.

World Rowing has a slightly different policy with the testosterone level set at 2.5 nanomoles per litre. Members were also asked if they wanted to align with the global federation or keep the current approach.

In a statement, British Rowing chief executive Alastair Marks said: "Following [a] British Rowing Board meeting our current policy into Transgender and Non Binary Inclusion in competition was reviewed.

"Today we have communicated to our members that there will be no immediate changes to rules that affect the current racing season and any further changes will be communicated prior to the start of next season."

British Rowing would not disclose the results of its members' survey.

Last year, chair of British Rowing Mark Davies called on the sport's world governing body to create an 'open' category for transgender athletes, saying he "shared concerns" the rules are a "threat to hard-fought-for progress" in women's sport.

British Cycling is set to reveal its transgender policy following a review later this week having considered a ban on transgender women competing in female events.

In February, UK Athletics said it wanted a change in legislation to ensure the women's category is lawfully reserved for competitors who are recorded female at birth. The governing body said all transgender athletes should be allowed to compete with men in an open category to "ensure fairness" in women's competition.

In March, World Athletics banned transgender women from competing in the female category at international events.

In 2022, British Triathlon became the first British sporting body to establish a new 'open' category in which transgender athletes can compete. The Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union also banned transgender women from competing in female-only forms of their games.

Research external-link has suggested transgender women retain significant cardiovascular and strength advantages compared to female athletes, even after taking testosterone suppressing hormones for more than a decade. Critics of transgender athletes' participation in some women's sports argue that gives them a disproportionate advantage to their peers and limits opportunities for women.

However, some argue there is not enough detailed research and that sport should be more inclusive, with open categories criticised for being discriminatory.