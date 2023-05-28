Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle racing at the European Rowing Championships in Slovenia

Banbridge's Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch narrowly missed out on a European Rowing Championship medal in the final of the men's double sculls in Slovenia.

The Irish pair lost out on bronze to the Netherlands by less than a second to finish fourth.

Trailing in last place at halfway, they began their charge through the field but ran out of water.

It meant Ireland finished without a medal at the Euros for the first time since 2015 in Poznan.

However, they will point to reaching five Olympic class finals.

Olympic champions Martin and Valent Sinkovic from Croatia took gold after overhauling Italy in the final few strokes.

It's a solid start to the season for the new pairing of Doyle and Lynch but they will be disappointed as a medal was certainly within their capability.

However, with World Cups to come in Varese and Lucerne ahead of the World Championships and Olympic Qualifying regatta in Belgrade in September, this certainly pointed to Doyle especially being close to being back to his best four years after winning a World silver medal.

"It's a very challenging course in Bled because it's such an open lake and the quality of the competition was ridiculously high," said Doyle.

"We knew we would have to take out two Olympic champions and silver medallists from Tokyo to win it. Our sights were set on making the final and I think that after our performance in the semi-final we could challenge for a minor medal.

"I think we did that, but the race just got away from us. It was a lot faster that we thought it would be, and our strength is pushing on in the second half of the race and we just didn't have enough time.

"We got hit with a bit of wash off the start but once we got going, we moved through the field and showed good pace and that is promising. To be half a second off a medal and standing on the podium is very tough but I think to be racing for medals and to be pushing hard after only being together for six weeks is a very solid start.

"It's bittersweet because we did what we wanted to do and that was reach the final, but we then stepped beyond what we thought we could do but to then just miss out on what we wanted from the race."

Fermanagh duo Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney, along with John Kearney and Fionnán McQuillan-Tolan, were fourth for Ireland in the men's four 'B' final to finish 10th overall.

Former World and European champion Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde finished last in the women's double sculls final while Imogen Magner and Natalie Long were seventh overall in the women's pair.

In the non-Olympic class lightweight women's single sculls Siobhan McCrohan came close to the podium by finishing fourth while in the Paralympic Mixed Double Sculls - PR2 class Steven McGowan and Katie O'Brien were fifth.

With the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists in the women's four finishing a long way behind in fifth place on Saturday and Olympic champion Paul O'Donovan missing the regatta to graduate medicine at UCC, leaving his partner Fintan McCarthy and Coleraine's Hugh Moore sixth in the final of the lightweight men's double sculls, there is work to do for a number of Irish crews over the next few months.