Emily Craig and Imogen Grant return in the lightweight women's double sculls after winning gold and securing a world leading time at World Rowing Cup II in Varese

The World Rowing Cup III takes place from 7-9 July in Lucerne, Switzerland and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final day on Sunday.

Nearly 700 rowers will race on the Rotsee - known as "the Lake of Gods" - in the final major regatta before September's World Championships.

Interest will be high for the men's eight as Great Britain come up against a stacked field including Romania and the Netherlands, with all three crews separated by just half a second last time they met.

Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Helen Glover is part of a powerful women's four that will expect to challenge for medals.

In total, Britain has 16 Olympic class boats racing.

Schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Sunday, 9 July

09:00-1125 & 12:30-14:15 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

