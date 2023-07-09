Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Britain's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant won overall gold in the lightweight women's double sculls

Great Britain claimed overall victory after winning four gold medals in the third and final round of the World Rowing Cup season in Switzerland.

The British team clinched nine medals over the weekend in Lucerne to end on a total of 115 points.

Australia were second on 103, while Switzerland were third on 95.

Britain topped the overall standings in the men's four, lightweight women's double sculls, men's quadruple sculls and women's eight.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George began Sunday's medal run for Britain with gold in the men's pair, before Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge and Freddie Davidson had success in the men's four.

There was also another gold for reigning world champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant in the lightweight women's double sculls, while the women's eight capped a great weekend for GB.

The British team comfortably topped the medal table for a second consecutive World Cup meeting, finishing in front of the Netherlands, whose five medals in total featured four gold.

Along with their four wins, GB's haul also included silvers for the women's and men's quadruple sculls, and men's eight.

Britain's women's four also won bronze during Sunday's final day on Lake Lucerne, adding to a third-place finish for Olivia Bates in Saturday's lightweight women's single sculls.

The international rowing season continues in the autumn with the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from 3-10 September.