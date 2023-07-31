Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Jersey's Natacha Searson is studying medicine at Newcastle University

Jersey's Natacha Searson has won the British Beach Sprint rowing title.

The islander beat rivals from Leander Club and Cambridge University to win the event in Exmouth, in Devon.

Beach sprint rowing involves competitors running from the beach to their boats and rowing a 250m course before turning back to shore and sprinting to a finish on the sand.

"I'm a coastal rower by background and training, so I prefer the kind of rough conditions," Searson said.

"It's all good fun bouncing around - it is quite hard to control but is very fast-paced."