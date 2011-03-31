Prop Liam Higgins joins Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Liam Higgins is welcomed to Belle Vue by Trinity coach John Kear

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed experienced former Hull and Castleford forward Liam Higgins.

The 27-year-old, who started his career at Hull, has moved from Sheffield Eagles on an 18-month deal taking him up to the end of next season.

"He is a player that we tried to sign in the off-season and I'm delighted that he is with us now," said coach John Kear.

"He is a strong, powerful prop. I look forward to seeing him in action."

After starting his career with Hull, Higgins moved to Cas on a two-year deal in 2006.

He made 105 Super League appearances for Cas before resisting the chance to move to Wakefield by moving on to Championship side Sheffield.

But now Wakefield are out of adminstration, Higgins has opted to return to Super League.