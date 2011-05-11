Ben Flower signs new Crusaders contract

Ben Flower has committed to the Crusaders until at least 2014

Wales international Ben Flower has committed his future to the Crusaders by signing a three-year contract extension.

The Cardiff-born forward, 23, was out of contract at the end of the season.

But his new deal means Flower will stay at the Racecourse Ground until at least the end of the 2014 season.

"I am enjoying my rugby here at the Crusaders so it didn't take me long to make up my mind about signing a new deal," said Flower.

Crusaders head coach Iestyn Harris said: "Ben is a player of tremendous promise who has come on leaps and bounds over the past couple of seasons."

Gil Dudson and Paul Johnson also agreed to extend their Crusaders contracts last week.