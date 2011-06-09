Warrington Wolves trio agree new contracts

Carvell (l), Bridge (c) and Solomona have all agreed new deals

Super League leaders Warrington have agreed new deals with Garreth Carvell, Chris Bridge and David Solomona.

England international forward Carvell, 31, has agreed a two-year extension to his contract, keeping him with the Wolves until November 2013.

Centre Bridge, 26, has agreed a three-year extension and will stay with the club until November 2015.

New Zealand-born second-row Solomona, 33, will now remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until November 2012.

Solomona, who joined Warrington from Bradford Bulls in 2009, would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

Carvell and Bridge are both currently away on international duty with England and will start Friday's International Origin match against the Exiles at Headingley.

Carvell is in his third season with the club after joining from Hull FC in 2008, while Bridge has scored more than 600 points in 127 appearances for Warrington since making his debut in 2005.

Wolves head coach Tony Smith said: "It is great that we are keeping continuity and stability in our ranks.

"We want to keep our players when they are playing well and all the guys who have had their contracts extended are playing well.

"This is a healthy state for the club to be in, with players wanting to stay, which all bodes well for our future."