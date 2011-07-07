Wigan chief Ian Lenegan backs Gareth Hock for England

Hock made his return in Wigan's 46-12 win over Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenegan expects Gareth Hock to win back his place in the England team.

The 27-year-old forward returned to action last month after serving a two-year drugs ban for cocaine use.

Lenegan told BBC Radio Manchester: "He's kept himself fit, he's kept himself clean. I'm delighted to see the standard of effort he's putting in.

"I think he will become an international player again during the next 12 to 18 months."

Lenegan admitted Hock's suspension was a difficult time for the club, but believes he deserves a second chance.

"Gareth is the first to accept he made a mistake. He's paid that back socially, financially and in every other respect," he said.