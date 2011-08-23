Former Hull KR player George Fairbairn predicts success

Former Hull Kingston Rovers player George Fairbairn believes the club can qualify for the play-offs.

Rovers are in ninth, one place behind a play-off berth, following their 24-22 win over St Helens with two games left.

Fairbairn told BBC Look North: "Rovers have got to look after themselves now. It's a very good end to the season."

The Robins will have half an eye on eighth placed Hull meeting seventh placed Castleford in the next round of matches, as that could have a bearing.

Fairbairn added: "[Rovers] have Catalan in the next game and then Castleford which I think will be a determining game for both teams on that day."