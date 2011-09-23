Featherstone Rovers dominate RFL Championship dream team

From the section

Stuart Dickens (front) is among the quartet of Featherstone Rovers players to be named in the 2011 team

Featherstone Rovers players dominate this season's Rugby Football League Championship All-Stars team, with four of the 13 selections.

Bryn Powell, Tommy Saxton, Andy Kain and Stuart Dickens appear from Rovers, while Leigh provide the trio of Mick Nanyn, Jamie Ellis and Chris Hill.

Rovers' Championship Grand Final opponents Sheffield Eagles are represented by Misi Taulapapa.

League winners Swinton Lions have four players in the Championship One team.

The Championship Grand Finals take place on Sunday week (2 October) at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

2011 Championship All Star team:

Misi Taulapapa (Sheffield), Bryn Powell (Featherstone), Liam Harrison (Barrow), Mick Nanyn (Leigh), Tommy Saxton (Featherstone), Andy Kain (Featherstone), Jamie Ellis (Leigh), Chris Hill (Leigh), Sean Penkywicz (Halifax), Stuart Dickens (Featherstone), MacGraff Leuluai (Widnes), Dane Manning (Batley), Ash Lindsay (Batley)

2011 Championship One All-Star team:

Ian Mort (Swinton), Ade Adebisi (Skolars), Scott McAvoy (Whitehaven), Chris Spurr (Doncaster), Gavin Duffy (Keighley), Darren Holt (Workington), Ian Watson (Swinton), Warren Thompson (Swinton), Steve Parry (SW Scorpions), Dave Ellison (Oldham), Lee Doran (Whitehaven), Craig Ashall (Hornets), Phil Joseph (Swinton)