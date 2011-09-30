Castleford Tigers sign Josh Griffin from Huddersfield

Castleford back Richard Owen has recovered from a broken leg suffered in 2010

New Castleford Tigers coach Ian Millward has made Huddersfield back Josh Griffin his first recruit.

Cas have also confirmed that utility back Richard Owen, 21, has signed a long-term contract extension.

Oxford-born Griffin, also 21, who had been a Crusaders target, spent the 2011 season on loan at Wakefield.

"We do have a vacancy in the centre spot. He'll have an opportunity to play on the wing and hopefully a bit at centre as well," said Millward.

"I'm looking to add size and pace to the squad and Josh ticks both boxes.

Our priority has been to secure important players for the future and that has been achieved with Richie Owen and Rangi Chase Ian Millward Castleford coach

"Josh had signed for Crusaders but, when that fell over, he became available and we managed to get him before he signed elsewhere.

"I'm also really happy Richie has signed on with us for the long term.

"He's young, a local guy, and has an abundance of speed, and I believe that we'll be able to get some more value out of him by giving him opportunities across the backline.

"Our priority has been to secure important players for the future and that has been achieved with Richie and Rangi Chase and we're also looking at some of our younger guys too."