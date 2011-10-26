Whitehaven sign hooker Sammy Gee from London Skolars

Whitehaven have added former Wigan Warriors hooker Sammy Gee to their 2012 squad on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Championship One side from divisional rivals London Skolars having scored three tries in 19 appearances last season.

He moved to Skolars from Wigan in 2010, having previously left the Warrington academy side in 2007.

Gee is the grandson of Wigan stalwart Ken Gee, who made 559 appearances for the Cherry and Whites during the 1950s.