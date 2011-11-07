Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tomkins relieved to resolve future

Sam Tomkins has signed a new, extended contract with Wigan, on the same day that elder brother Joel switched codes to join rugby union outfit Saracens.

Tomkins, 22, had also been linked with a switch of codes after he signed for a sports management company external-link associated with rugby union clients.

But his new Wigan deal, until 2016, updates the five-year contract signed by both Tomkins brothers in February.

And it also ties him to rugby league for three of those next five years.

The new contract, extended by a further 12 months, includes a clause which means that the England full-back cannot speak to either rugby union or Australian NRL clubs for three years.

"We are thrilled we have reached an agreement with Sam for his long-term future," said Wigan chairman Ian Lenegan. external-link

"The new contract will make Sam one of the highest-paid players in the club's history in recognition of his outstanding talents."

Academy product Tomkins ran in 28 tries in as many Super League appearances last season to end up as the competition's top scorer - and Lenegan could not contain his delight at securing one of the sport's brightest talents to the DW Stadium until the end of the 2016 season.

quote "I am confident that, for the right person, we are able to offer a more attractive package than any club in either code

"I am fully aware of rugby union's interest in Sam," said Lenagan. "It gives me great pride that we are able to retain and reward one of the sport's brightest talents.

"I am also confident that, for the right person, we are able to offer a more attractive package than any other club in either code."

The middle of the three Tomkins brothers, Sam made his Warriors debut in 2008, enjoying an instant impact by winning the Young Player of the Year award in 2009 - when he ran in a hat-trick on his England debut against Wales - and 2010.

He has also been nominated for the Super League Man of Steel award for the past two years.

"I am delighted to have agreed this new contract with Wigan," said Tomkins, "and that my long term future is assured.

"Playing for Wigan means everything to me, having come through the academy and reserve grades.

"I am extremely excited with what the future holds under new head coach Shaun Wane and am looking forward to what the next five years will bring both for me as a player and for the club."