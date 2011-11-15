Tyrone McCarthy signs new Warrington Wolves deal

McCarthy made his Warrington debut in 2009

Loose forward Tyrone McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract with Warrington Wolves.

The 23-year-old Ireland international made just three substitute appearances for the Wolves last season.

He spent time and also played in the Championship with Leigh on a dual registration.

"I have always wanted to play for Warrington so to get another contract is great and hopefully I can now kick on and use it to progress," he said.

"I haven't had the game time I would have hoped for but hopefully I will now get the opportunity to do so."