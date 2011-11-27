Former Salford coach Matt Parish joins Manly Sea Eagles

Parish was only in charge of Salford for six months

Ex-Salford coach Matt Parish has joined Australian champions Manly Sea Eagles.

Parish quit the City Reds 10 days ago after just six months citing personal reasons and was replaced by his assistant Phil Veivers.

He will join David Penna as one of two assistants to new head coach Geoff Toovey at the Sydney club.

Parish will be back in England in February when the Sea Eagles take on Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge at Headingley.