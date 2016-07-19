Rugby league on the BBC

Super League Show

The programme goes out every Monday evening on BBC One across the north of England during the regular season. If you are a satellite or cable viewer you can access these BBC regions via your EPG to watch the show.

Channel Sky Freesat

BBC Manchester 958 955

BBC Newcastle 955 956

BBC Leeds 956 966

BBC Hull 957 967

It is then available for the rest of the week on the BBC iPlayer

Seven Challenge Cup ties, including the final, will be screened live on BBC television.

Regular Super League commentaries are available on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and local radio - for a full list of radio commentaries, click here.

Schedules are subject to changes. All online broadcasts are UK only.