Jamie Peacock signs two-year Leeds Rhinos deal

England captain Jamie Peacock has signed a new two-year deal with Leeds Rhinos that will see him end his career with the Super League champions.

The 34-year-old, whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season, will retire after the 2014 campaign.

The prop forward has won a record seven Super League Grand Finals and four World Club Challenges during a glittering 13-year career.

"My hunger for success is still as huge as ever as that is important," he said.

"It is not just the body that needs to be strong, your mind needs to match that burning desire to succeed and I still have both of those qualities."

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetheringtion added: "Jamie remains an integral part of our squad and continues to defy the aging process with his performances.

"Our game now has the benefit of sport science and in-depth analysis of our players and it is human nature for players to slow down when they are in their mid-30s however Jamie continues to defy the norm.

"Our players are constantly monitored during training and in games and Jamie's ability to perform at a level of intensity over a prolonged period which is regularly higher than that of team mates who are 10 years younger than him."

Head coach Brian McDermott added: "To have played at the highest level for your entire career, regularly peaking at your best for the play-offs and Grand Finals at the end of the season, shows the stamina, determination and will to win that has become his trademark down the years."